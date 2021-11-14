iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

ICAD opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iCAD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iCAD by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

