Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (PASG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.