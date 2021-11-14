Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV?, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,133,805. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 26.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

