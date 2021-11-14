Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect Bitfarms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitfarms stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

