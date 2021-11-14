RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

