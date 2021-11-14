Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE K traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,205. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

