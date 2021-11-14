SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.
NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
