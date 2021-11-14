SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

