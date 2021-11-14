Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

TSE SJ opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

