Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.27.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

