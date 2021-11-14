CIBC Lowers Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$6.28

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

SRX stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,135.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.06.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

