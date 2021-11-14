FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

