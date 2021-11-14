FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

