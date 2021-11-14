Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toast, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $48.13 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $70,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.