WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$178.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$149.13. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$89.22 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.