FY2021 EPS Estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HENKY stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

