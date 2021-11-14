Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €320.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €320.00 ($376.47) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €289.41 ($340.48).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €294.25 ($346.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €267.88 and a 200 day moving average of €255.90. Linde has a 12 month low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a 12 month high of €291.55 ($343.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

