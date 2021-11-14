MannKind Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in MannKind by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in MannKind by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

