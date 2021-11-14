Brokers Set Expectations for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

LFST opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

