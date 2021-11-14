Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.