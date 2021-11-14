Microvast (MVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Microvast has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

MVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

