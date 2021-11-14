JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €49.70 ($58.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.26. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($68.00). The company has a market capitalization of $740.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

