Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

