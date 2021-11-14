Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

FTRP stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.