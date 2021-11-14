FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of INO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

