Berenberg Bank Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

