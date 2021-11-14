$553.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $553.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.80 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $453.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:FN opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 85.0% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

