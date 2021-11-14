Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) versus thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 8 0 2.67 thyssenkrupp 2 2 3 0 2.14

Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.85%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.53 $2.43 billion N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider Electric S.E..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

