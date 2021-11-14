AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$38.08 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.