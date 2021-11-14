AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.
ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.28.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$38.08 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
