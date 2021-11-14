Eight Capital Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$16.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$22.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 216.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBTV. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.58.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of BBTV stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.96. BBTV has a one year low of C$4.92 and a one year high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.