Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.70.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.57 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$530.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

