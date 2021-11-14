Barclays Reiterates CHF 440 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

