Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.79. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 261,352 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.