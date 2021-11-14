Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

CZR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

