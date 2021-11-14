HeadHunter Group (HHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR opened at $57.78 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.