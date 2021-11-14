Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $13.84 on Friday. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

