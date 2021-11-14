Primoris Services Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,721,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

