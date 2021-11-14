CohBar (CWBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CohBar stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Get CohBar alerts:

CWBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of CohBar worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.