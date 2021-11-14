Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.