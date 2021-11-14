Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
