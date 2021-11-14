Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

