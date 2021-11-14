Raymond James Increases Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $30.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agiliti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agiliti by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

