Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SERA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

