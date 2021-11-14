Contrasting Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and DURECT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $7.57 million 15.26 -$94.31 million ($1.31) -0.85 DURECT $30.11 million 8.84 -$580,000.00 ($0.11) -10.64

DURECT has higher revenue and earnings than Ardelyx. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardelyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of DURECT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ardelyx and DURECT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 4 4 0 2.50 DURECT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ardelyx presently has a consensus target price of $7.46, indicating a potential upside of 566.29%. DURECT has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.29%. Given Ardelyx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than DURECT.

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,009.33% -99.11% -61.48% DURECT -280.15% -58.72% -38.46%

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

