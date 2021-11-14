Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.86.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

