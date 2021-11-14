Baader Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 12-month high of €36.14 ($42.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.89.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

