Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.61.

NYSE BNS opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,433,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,268,000 after purchasing an additional 135,680 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,081,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,067,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

