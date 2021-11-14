Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 86,243 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.