Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.04. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 5,863 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNA. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

