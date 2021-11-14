Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $963,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $3,534,000.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

