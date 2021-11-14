Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,379.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,379 ($31.08) and last traded at GBX 2,372 ($30.99), with a volume of 191734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,363 ($30.87).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market cap of £46.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,212.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,057.30.

In other news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

