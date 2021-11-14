Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Up 14.5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 119,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 301,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

NEPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

